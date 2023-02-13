The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is currently in lockdown after an active shooter incident on campus.

At least five people have been injured. The alleged shooter is still on the loose.

Due to the shooting, all Michigan State University activities will be canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and academics.

Due to its proximity to MSU campus, East Lansing Public schools will be closed Tuesday, February 14.

Okemos Public Schools will also be closed on Tuesday.

Dansville, Holt, Ingham ISD, Webberville, Haslett and Williamston will also be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.