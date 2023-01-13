LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Green Oak Township police responded to a call of what was determined to be five people who entered an Ulta beauty supply store and began filling a bag with merchandise.

Officials said two of the suspects ran away with the merchandise and were chased by officers. Police said one suspect was able to make into a vehicle and began to drive away, striking another vehicle in the process.

An officer fired shots at the vehicle being driven by the suspect, but nobody was injured, according to police. The vehicle was stopped in the parking lot after it hit a wall.

Those involved are being held at the Livingston County Jail and are awaiting arraignment for multiple charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault.

The case is still being investigated by both Green Oak Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police.