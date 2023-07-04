LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple people are recovering in the hospital from a shooting in Lansing on Tuesday.

Multiple police were at the scene on Mercantile Way, which is located off Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police told 6 News, there was a party and this led to an altercation involving several men in their 20s.

Lansing police said two people were shot and are now in critical condition. Three others who were also shot are now listed as stable.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.