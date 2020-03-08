Multiple people injured after 3 car accident in Dewitt Twp.

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Multiple people were taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injures, after a three car accident on Old U.S. 27.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a driver crashed into two other vehicles on Old U.S. 27 near Northway Drive. The driver then continued down Old U.S. 27 and crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Herbison Road.

Police say that alcohol is a factor for the driver who caused the crash.

