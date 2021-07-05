Multiple people injured in multi-car crash at E. Saginaw and N. Cedar Streets

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) At around 3:15AM Lansing Police Department responded to calls about a multi-car accident at the corner of E. Saginaw and N. Cedar Streets, near Quality Diary.

According to officials at Lansing Police Department, an LPD officer was near by and head the accident happen. When arriving, two cars were severely damaged with multiple people involved.

Lansing Police says paramedics arrived on the seen shortly after, and multiple victims were taken to a local hospital, with conditions unknown.

Neighbors who heard and seen the crash tell 6 News they were taken back by the loud cash sounds, and say one driver seemed to be driving almost double the speed limit.

This is still an ongoing investigation, 6 News will continue to stick with the story as new information gets out.