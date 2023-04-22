JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The are multiple road closures reported in Jackson County.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 will have single lane closures beginning on Monday as Michigan Department of Transportation crews begin resurfacing work.

Monday until Thursday, westbound I-94 between US-127, West Avenue and M-60 will have single lane closures between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Eastbound I-94 between M-60 and Airport Road will also have single lane closures during those same times on Tuesday through Thursday.