UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the victim.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 28-year-old man was killed last night after being hit by “multiple” vehicles on the edge of Eaton County, and police are still searching for those involved.

Lansing Police near Waverly Rd. and Tecumseh River Dr. (WLNS)

Eaton County Dispatch reports that they received calls about a crash near Waverly Rd. and Tecumseh River Rd. on Saturday, June 7, at approximately 10:42 p.m.

6 News reporters were sent to the scene, and police confirmed that a body and “body parts” were found on the road.

Police say that the 28-year-old man was on the road at the time of the crash.

Police say that no suspects have been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run.

6 News reporters say they saw at least eight police vehicles in the vicinity of the crash, as well as a vehicle from the City of Lansing.

Officials closed the road and set up roadblocks from West Willow Rd. to Delta River Rd.

According to the City of Lansing Traffic Alerts, the road was reopened shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the man who was killed, the vehicles involved, or any other information about the incident, contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 543-3512 and ask for Lieutenant Campbell.