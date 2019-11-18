Murder suspect: “I just kept swinging and kept swinging”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man accused of murder took the stand today in court and admitted to the crime.

27-year-old Jacob Ficher is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Ammar Al-Yasari.

The crime took place back in February in Holt and today Ficher testified in his own trial.

Ficher had a relationship with Ammar Al-Yasari’s wife, B’Dour Al-Yasari, at the time of the murder.

B’Dour Al-Yasari is facing murder charges as well, but today Ficher took the stand and said it was all him.

Ficher says B’Dour unlocked her house for him on February 4th, 2019.

“I waited for him to come home,” said Ficher. “I had a mask covering my face because I didn’t want him to see it. What I wanted to happen was for him to enter through the door and then to grab him and take him to the basement, and to scare the living s**t out of him.”

But then Ficher says that Al-Yasari swung at him. That’s when Ficher hit him with an axe he had just bought from the store.

Ficher says he only bought that axe to scare Al-Yasari.

“I fired off two strikes with my right hand which was holding the axe,” said Ficher.

The men continued to fight.

“I just kept swinging and kept swinging and kept swinging, and what actually stopped me was the hood of his jacket caught the axe,” said Ficher.

Ficher says all this time he was alone, and B’Dour had nothing to do with the murder.

“I was scared not just for myself on what was going to happen for me legally, but I knew they were going to try and link this up with B’Dour and I was fearful, and I went back to that pantry and found the bleach that was there and I poured it over his body,” said Ficher.

The prosecutor thinks otherwise.

Prosecutor: “You are her superman sir, and you wanted to get her out of a marriage she was having a hard time getting out of, so you used murder to get it off, and now perjury to say she didn’t do anything wrong, isn’t that correct sir?”

Ficher: “False.”

Prosecutor: “Isn’t that correct sir?”

Ficher: “False.”

Ficher was on the stand for about an hour this morning and final arguments in the trial will begin tomorrow.

