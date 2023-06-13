LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The trial of Brad Cournaya, a man suspected of murdering MSU student Krista Lueth, who disappeared in November 2008, begins Tuesday in Lansing.

Opening statements began Tuesday in the murder trial of Cournaya, 55.

The case is being heard by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

The first witness called to the stand was Krista’s father, Roy. He recounted going to her apartment in Lansing several days after not being able to reach her by cell phone. He only found her cat in the apartment.

Lueth, 34 at the time, was Cournaya’s girlfriend, her body was never found.

Michigan State Police Detectives named him as the number one suspect in her disappearance for several reasons.

Lueth’s driver’s license and cell phone were discovered along US 127, south of Lansing, near where Cournaya’s truck had broken down the night she went missing.

Cournaya is currently in prison on charges involving sex trafficking of a minor and using a computer to commit a crime.

6 News will continue to update this story as the trial moves forward.