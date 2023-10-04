LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Brion Reynolds Jr., 25, is sentenced to serve at least 60 years in prison, but no more than 80, after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.

Reynolds was charged for the deaths of two women in Lansing in 2021, 24-year-old Alexis Brown and 46-year-old Michelle Roper.

Roper was the mother of Brown, and Reynolds had children with Brown.

After killing Roper and Brown, police say Reynolds took his two young children, Liliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds. An Amber Alert was issued for the girls, but they were later found safe in a north Lansing home.

He has served 625 days in custody so far, which will be deducted from his sentence.

Monae Reynolds was sentenced to two years of probation for one count of lying to police for her involvement. She will also serve 90 days in jail, with seven already credited for time already served.