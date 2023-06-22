EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The goal of the Share the Music Foundation is to use fun, music and celebrations to help change people’s lives.

President Grant Hendrickson said the group is preparing for their summer concert series.

Hendrickson said he saw a need for more music in Lansing, and he pounced.

“We’re in the capital city and so many times artists are going to Detroit, or you know, Grand Rapids. We want to bring people back to the capital city, so that we can have it right here in our backyard,” Hendrickson said.

He’s also using the opportunity for some fundraising. Hendrick says Share the Music will give all of its proceeds from its Backyard Bash to the MSU Community Music School.

“The relationship with the Community Music School was created in an effort to really share the music with as many people as possible. They give services from babies all the way to end of life, music therapy, individual lessons, ensembles, and so this a way to help make those services more affordable to the community,” Hendrickson said.

There will be four, 90-minute concerts over the course of this summer every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Eagle Eye Golf Club.

Next week, local country music singer Sadie Bass will be hitting the stage, who was recently on Season 22 of “The Voice.”

“I’m just excited to come home and play for everybody,” Bass said.

Bass says she’s ready to perform in her hometown.

“I feel like when I started doing music in Michigan there wasn’t a lot of resources honestly. I just think that’s it’s shedding light on it and getting anybody else who was maybe in my shoes somewhere they can go for music,” Bass said.

For more information about Share the Music, visit sharethemusic.org.