MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Muskegon Bike Time is a four-day celebration of all things motorcycle.

One of the crowd’s favorite events is the Patriot Ride — 200 bikers going on an hour-plus ride that begins at the Hot-Rod Harley Davidson dealership in Muskegon.

At the dealership there were several vendors and food trucks, all in town for Muskegon Bike Time. Downtown was also packed with people celebrating the special annual event.

“All our hotels are full; all our campsites are full; all of the bars and restaurants are full. And everybody benefits: gas stations, tourists attractions; all of the other things in Muskegon are benefitting from this. It’s a win-win situation” said event organizer Tim Lipan.

“They’re here to have fun, but it’s also having a big economic impact on our area,” Lipan said.

Sunday was the final day for Muskegon Bike Time, but organizers say they have big plans moving forward.