MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was found dead in Muskegon Heights Sunday morning.

Around 10:07 a.m., officers with the Muskegon Heights Police Department responded to a report of a male’s body being found in an alley near East Barney Avenue and Baker Street.

Arriving officers found the victim dead in the alley. Police said the victim appeared to have been shot several times. They did not release any other information about the male.

Muskegon Heights Police Dept. Detective Bureau along with Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post detectives are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is also said to be heading to the scene.

Muskegon Heights Police are requesting anyone with information to please contact them at 231 733-8900 or call Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

