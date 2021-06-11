MUST SEE: Mason football invites 6 Sports to participate in minicamp

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – One indicator of life getting back to normal is seeing Mason’s football team get together again for its two-day minicamp, which was held Wednesday and Thursday night at Mason High School.

It’s how Gary Houghton and his staff like to ‘kick off the summer’ and it’s also their way of getting kids interested in the Bulldogs’ program.

“We had 37 guys out here yesterday,” said Houghton. “It gets us going into our summer lifting, 7-on-7’s that are coming up, so it’s just a way to kick off the summer.”

So what does the Bulldogs’ two-day minicamp entail?

On Wednesday night, when the Bulldogs opened camp, it started with a combine. Players were tested in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, vertical jump, and various other drills to see where they are athletically at this point in the year and Houghton, and his staff, were pleasantly surprised.

“We have a little bit more speed than we thought we were going to have,” said Houghton. “Like I’ve been saying, we’re young, but we’re talented.”

Mason graduated a number of seniors, one of them being quarterback Chance Strickland, who was a two-year starter for Houghton and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back undefeated seasons in the CAAC Red. It’s one position Houghton is going to have to fill in 2021 and currently there are four guys in the mix.

Senior Alex Bushey is one player Houghton is considering for the job, come this fall, and it’s an interesting race that started on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to work on things,” said Bushey. “Kick off the rust, because we’re not the same team as we were last year, but we’re still good. It’s just fun to get out here.”

Day two of the Bulldogs’ minicamp, which would have been Thursday, was dedicated to running certain plays, and breaking off into offense, defense, and special teams.

The players do love it. Especially since Houghton likes to keep his minicamps ‘light and fun’ and as promised, he did end camp on Thursday with something fun.

Houghton invited the 6 Sports Team to participate in a few plays. Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren stepped in at quarterback, while Ian Kress tested out his skills at wide receiver.

It truly was a fun night at Mason.