LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mutiple ambulance and fire crews are responding to a crash on east Edgewood Blvd. between south Ceder St. and south Pennsylvania Ave.

6 News crew on scene say Lansing Police officers have closed a section of Edgewood Blvd. and Ceder St. A tow truck is also on scene.

Stay with 6 News online and on-air as this story develops.