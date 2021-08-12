“My car is flooded in and now I can’t go anywhere” Michiganders deal with the aftermath of storms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -“My car is flooded in and now I can’t go anywhere.”

Lynell Coker, a resident of Devonshire on Canal in Lansing, is one of the many impacted by the storms that hit our area last night.

“When I woke up this morning and I saw my car up to the windshield full of water, and I look outside and I have to go to work 45 minutes and I’m not able to go to work because of water damage to my car I’m missing out on a day’s worth of work and money,” said Coker.

Devonshire on Canal in Lansing experienced major floods to the parking lot.

Over 40 cars were stranded in water like Shelly Melrose’s BMW, a young mom who needs her car to drop her kids off at daycare and go to work.

“I can always buy another car, but the work that you already put into a vehicle it’s just not replaceable,” she said.

She says valuable items were damaged like her kid’s car seat, toys and she even lost her wallet in the floodwater.

The leasing office told all residents of Devonshire on Canal:

“To take it to our insurance company, and try to see what they can do , because it’s out of [residents’] hands.”

Coker got his car out. He spent the rest of his day trying to help neighbors, like Melrose, salvage their cars.

“I try to help people who need help and try to make their day better,” he said.

Coker says he feels lucky only his car is damaged.

He’s thankful his apartment building wasn’t impacted like his friends in the next building.

“His whole living room, kitchen, all the way down to the hallway was flooded like with water,” said Coker.

“I’m happy nothing happened to the apartment complex, we were lucky to be on the fifth floor, so it wouldn’t have even reached us, I’m just glad the kids have a place to be in,” said Melrose.

The flood damages also impacted nearby parks like Ferguson park in Meridian Township, Jaycee park in Grand Ledge and apartment complex Edgewood Village of East Lansing.