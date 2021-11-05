‘My experience on the bus was like mind-shattering’: MSU shows off new driverless bus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students at Michigan State have a new way to get around campus.

And it’s hands-free.

Getting to the heart of MSU’s campus will be a little easier with a bus that drives itself. 6 News caught up with one student and she says she is super excited to see this next semester.

“My experience on the bus was like mind-shattering, it’s so cool,” said Tabby Basha, a freshman at Michigan State University.

Basha was one of the first students to ride MSU’s new autonomous bus.

“I love how quiet it is because it’s electric. It doesn’t have the normal bus rumbles that you hear, which is pretty nice since the commuter lot to the heart of campus is a little bit of a longer trip. I imagine students kind of resting their head on the window getting a little bit of shut-eye right before they can get to their classes,” she said.

The bus will drive two and a half miles picking students up from the commuter lot to the auditorium.

“A lot of times I don’t want commuter students to feel left out. And I think it’s really cool they get to have this first and then it will most likely be rolled out onto campus later,” said Basha.

The bus was donated to the university by a company called Karsan, and the autonomous technologies were added by Adastec, a company in California.

The new form of transportation monitors traffic and pedestrians through roadside units.

There will also be a driver on board. Just in case.

“We want to get to the point where this is safer than human drivers. It has better recognition for pedestrians and other barriers than humans do. Because we’re distracted, we can be distracted,” said MSU President Samuel Stanley.

As for Basha, she can’t wait to see this on campus.

“I will always tell them it’s like a video game. It’s something that just seems so futuristic but it’s tangible right now. It was just exciting. I was like can you believe this is on our campus at MSU,” said Basha.

The bus does have to go through a few more phases to make sure it’s extra safe for students.