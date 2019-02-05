My Look

My Look | Hyrda Facial

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 08:56 AM EST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 02:22 PM EST

90% of skin damage is caused by sun exposure. UVA rays are equally strong on sunny and cloudy days. After age 20, a person produces 1% less collagen each year. If you're looking for clearer, younger-looking skin, the Hyrda Facial is for you! Douglas J Salon considers the benefits of this facial that will improve the look of your skin and restore its health!

For more tips, visit http://bit.ly/2F6IZAq

