‘My plan is to open’: MSU president says winter semester will go on as scheduled

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the pandemic continues, businesses and schools continue assessing how to keep everyone safe.

Oakland University announced Tuesday morning it’s delaying in-person classes coming out of winter break as a safety precaution.

As of now, Michigan State President Samuel Stanley says that MSU will be back in full swing when winter break ends.

“My plan is to open as we originally intended with in-person classes,” Stanley said. “That worked very well this previous semester. Obviously, we’re cognizant that omicron could change that, so we will be following very closely what’s happening in the community and around the country.”

Students had a mixed reaction to the idea of a delayed return, including some who say they’re still struggling with the effects of last year.

“Going to a virtual realm, I know a lot of individuals who essentially underperformed as well as experienced a high degree of fatigue that still even carries onto this year,” said second-year law student Richard Harris.

“There were some classes in my program that were offered online and some that were in person and overwhelmingly people chose the one that’s in person simply for the fact, we’re tired of being locked up, so for institutions to say we’re just going to throw people back online, it’s easy for them to

Institute that, but the repercussions for the student body,” said Harris.

“I’m supportive of this idea,” countered graduate student Carolyn Graham. “As a (teaching assistant) and a student myself I know that virtual classes are not ideal for students but I think safety comes first.”

Graham also says the students got notified just a few weeks ago that MSU will require boosters next semester. She thinks this could help with that as well

“Lines are long for boosters,” Graham said. “Getting an appointment might be hard so those couple extra weeks are going to be good for allowing students the time to get the appointments, get the boosters and be ready for class again.”

Stanley says as the school has been doing It will continue to monitor case counts within the university.

“The decision is made by looking at what’s happening in our community. Understanding the vaccination rate is well above 90 percent,” he said. “We’ve really been able to control the pandemic, at least in this setting.”