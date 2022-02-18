OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, families in Owosso are dealing with flooding from ice jams in the Shiawassee River. Chasidy Johnson is one of those families.

Her son’s toys were covered in snow, and her furniture was frozen in ice.

Johnson said she’s never experienced an ice jam in the Shiawassee river like this before.

“My son’s toys have already floated away. So it was all water yesterday and now its just frozen ice in my backyard,” Johnson said.

24 hours ago her backyard looked a lot different. Johnson’s backyard was flooded from the ice jams.

“I can’t even have my child play outside in his own yard and we’re on a main street so he can’t play in the front yard,” Johnson said.

Her son’s toys and their backyard furniture are gone.

“My husbands table… its not anything that’s replaceable and we’ve already had three chairs float away. That bar he made himself and obviously its no longer in use,” Johnson said.

Owosso City Manager, Nathan Henne, said he’s never seen it like this.

“I’ve been city manager here for four years. I grew up here, but I don’t recall an ice jam ever forming in the downtown,” Henne said.

He said there are two ice jams; one that runs through downtown Owosso and the other is further down stream.

Henne said its causing more issues for families like the Johnsons who live near the river bank. For now, he said the city’s only option is to wait for warmer weather.

Johnson hopes that happens sooner than later.

“I don’t have insurance for this. I can’t do anything to fix this,” Johnson said.