(NewsNation) — It has been 10 days since California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen at a massive “senior send-off” party at a campground near Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained video from the night Rodni went missing. They say it shows her in different clothing than what she was previously believed to be wearing.

Last week, investigators said Kiely borrowed a dark-colored hoodie with a song lyric on the front. Now they have an update, based on the new video.

Authorities released an image of a pink-and-white sweatshirt with the words “odd future” on it. They say Rodni was seen wearing one like it in a video taken early in the evening of Aug. 5.

They’re still looking for information about what happened in the hours afterward.

“If anyone has more video, no information is too small,” Lt. Josh Barnhart of the Placer Co. Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference Monday, adding that they were also seeking additional accounts from witnesses at the party.

Rodni was last seen around 12:30 in the morning on Aug. 6 at the Prosser Family Campground, where about 200-300 young partiers had gathered.

On Friday, a search team located a possible “burial site” near the campground, which turned out to contain dog bones.

The last known “ping” from her phone was near the lake, but searches haven’t turned up any sign of Rodni, or her 2013 Honda CR-V. Authorities said that after 10 days of searching, they’re making plans to scale back the search effort.

“To date, we’ve had something like 9,000 manhours … which is astronomical,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said.

Rodni’s father, Daniel Rodni, is grateful for the search efforts and for an anonymous donation of $25,000 toward the reward fund.

He says the last 10 days have been agony.

“Every day is a roller coaster. Emotions are out of control,” Daniel Rodni said.

Meanwhile, the teen’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, is begging anyone who was at the party to come forward.

“It’s hard to be courageous. It’s OK to be scared. We promise you that you won’t get in any trouble,” Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said.