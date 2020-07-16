NAACP Hosting Event to Discuss Racial Disparities with COVID-19

Today the Lansing branch of the NAACP will partner with the group “Protect Our Care Michigan” and hold a conference to discuss racial disparities they say have been magnified by the Trump Administration’s response to coronavirus.

The conference will also involved elected officials from Ingham County and public health experts.

Organizers say one of the main talking points will be how communities of color have suffered the brunt of the virus and stand to lose the most as a result.

It’s scheduled to start at 10:30 this morning.