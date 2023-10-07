LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –NAACP National President and CEO Derrick Johnson is the keynote speaker Saturday evening at the NAACP Lansing Branch’s 57th Freedom Fund Dinner.

The event, which takes place Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, marks 70 years since Freedom Fund began on a national level. The Lansing Branch NAACP Freedom Fund represents the resources used to support the organization’s mission of equity, political rights and social inclusion.

The Freedom Fund Dinner is from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 925 S. Creyts Rd. in Lansing. For more information, including sponsorships, ads, tables and tickets, click here.