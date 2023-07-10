Flowers left in memorial of the victims of a Clinton County car crash on July 6.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have identified four people killed in a car crash in Dallas Township on July 6. Another person was also injured in the crash.

The car crash happened along West Townsend Road, west of Jones Road in Dallas Township.

Police say the driver was Haylee Hart, 22, of Greenville, and passengers included Luis Lutz, 18, of Muir, and Ryan Thelen, 21, also of Greenville. The 16-year-old passenger from Belding who died was not identified.

The person who was injured in the crash was identified as Jaden Cook, 18, from Ionia.