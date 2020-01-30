Napoleon High School sophomore publishes first novel

Jordan Gretzner is the sophomore from Napoleon High School, but she’s not just a student she’s also now a published author.

The 327 page book is called The Island of Danger. It’s set in the year 2060 where the government has developed a test to analyze criminal potential which all 18 year-year-olds must go through. If they are considered dangerous, they are shipped off to an island in the middle of the sea for the rest of their lives. Jordan started writing the book in the sixth grade and still can’t believe it’s official.

“When it went live I freaked out. I was like wow it’s live it’s on Amazon, and it just went from there. People bought it. My friends bought it. My teachers bought it,” said Gretzner.

It was teachers like Mrs. Kirstin Genthner who saw the potential in Jordan as soon as they met during freshman history class.

“She impressed me from the beginning with her enthusiasm to learn. She’s a really eager student. She sat right up front, and was engaging, and in that class I assigned journal entries where they imagined what it would be like to live back in a time period we are discussing. Her journal entries were always phenomenal. Just really interesting like little stories to read,” said History, and English teacher at Napoleon High School, Kirstin Genthner,

Those little stories are now one big adventure. Jordan hopes by writing her own story that she can impact the lives of others who our living out their own chapters in life.

“I want people to be able to realize that they can do whatever they want. I didn’t think you know two years ago I never thought I could publish a book. I thought it was out of reach. I thought it was impossible. So I really want people to know that any goal that you have isn’t unattainable, and that if you work hard, and everyone around you supports you, you can do anything you want,” said Gretzner.

Jordan says she’s already began preparing to a write a sequel in what she hopes will be a trilogy.