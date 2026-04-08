(FOX 5/KUSI) — Images captured by NASA’s Artemis II astronauts show a side of the moon never seen before by humans.
Captured during their historic seven-hour lunar flyby on April 6, the photos offer a rare glimpse at the far side of the moon.
Visible in its entirety for the first time is the Mare Orientale, a ringed 600-mile-wide crater created during a lava eruption billions of years ago that straddles the far side of the moon and the side visible to Earth.
Everything to the left of the crater is considered the ‘far side of the moon’ because it’s the hemisphere we don’t get to see from Earth, since the moon rotates on its axis at the same rate it orbits around Earth.
During their observation, the Artemis II crew documented impact craters, ancient lava flows and fractures on the moon’s surface, according to NASA. The crew noted six meteor impact flashes on the moon’s darkened surface.
The astronauts also looked at terrain changes on the moon, noting smooth texture within the Vavilov crater and rugged terrain around it.
They also looked at the South Pole-Aitken basin, which is 1,600 miles wide and the largest known impact crater in the solar system. The observations could help scientists understand more about the moon’s geological history, according to The New York Times.
While making their way around the far side of the moon, the astronauts also experienced a rare in-space 53-minute solar eclipse before circling around and seeing Earth come back into view again, in what is known as Earthrise.
The Artemis II is expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. on Friday.
Click through the gallery below to see more images of the Artemis II astronaut’s historic lunar flyby.