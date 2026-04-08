(FOX 5/KUSI) — Images captured by NASA’s Artemis II astronauts show a side of the moon never seen before by humans.

Captured during their historic seven-hour lunar flyby on April 6, the photos offer a rare glimpse at the far side of the moon.

Visible in its entirety for the first time is the Mare Orientale, a ringed 600-mile-wide crater created during a lava eruption billions of years ago that straddles the far side of the moon and the side visible to Earth.

Everything to the left of the crater is considered the ‘far side of the moon’ because it’s the hemisphere we don’t get to see from Earth, since the moon rotates on its axis at the same rate it orbits around Earth.

Orientale basin is visible in the center, with a black patch of ancient lava in the center that punched through the Moon’s crust in an eruption billions of years ago (NASA).

During their observation, the Artemis II crew documented impact craters, ancient lava flows and fractures on the moon’s surface, according to NASA. The crew noted six meteor impact flashes on the moon’s darkened surface.

The astronauts also looked at terrain changes on the moon, noting smooth texture within the Vavilov crater and rugged terrain around it.

A close-up view taken by the Artemis II crew of Vavilov Crater. The right portion of the image shows the transition from smooth material within an inner ring of mountains to more rugged terrain around the rim (NASA).

They also looked at the South Pole-Aitken basin, which is 1,600 miles wide and the largest known impact crater in the solar system. The observations could help scientists understand more about the moon’s geological history, according to The New York Times.

The South Pole-Aitken basin is the largest and oldest basin on the Moon, providing a glimpse into an ancient geologic history built up over billions of years (NASA).

While making their way around the far side of the moon, the astronauts also experienced a rare in-space 53-minute solar eclipse before circling around and seeing Earth come back into view again, in what is known as Earthrise.

Earthrise reveals a striking alignment of Earth and Moon, with the Moon in the top foreground and the Earth below (NASA).

The Artemis II is expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. on Friday.

Click through the gallery below to see more images of the Artemis II astronaut’s historic lunar flyby.

Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon (NASA).

The Artemis II crew captures a portion of the Moon coming into view along the terminator – the boundary between lunar day and night (NASA).

The lunar surface fills the frame in sharp detail, as seen during the Artemis II lunar flyby, while a distant Earth sets in the background. This image was captured at 6:41 p.m. EDT, on April 6, 2026, just three minutes before the Orion spacecraft and its crew went behind the Moon and lost contact with Earth for 40 minutes before emerging on the other side (NASA).

Our planet draws closer to passing behind the Moon in this image captured by the Artemis II crew during their lunar flyby, about six minutes before Earthset (NASA).

Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman peers out the window of the Orion spacecraft just as his first lunar observation period of the day begins (NASA).

Taken 36 minutes before Earthset, our home planet is visible in the blackness of space off the limb of the illuminated Moon. Earth is in a crescent phase, with sunlight coming from the right. Orientale mare basin, with its dark floor of cooled lava and outer rings of mountains, covers nearly the lower third of the imaged lunar surface (NASA).

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen captures an image through the camera shroud covering window 2 of the Orion spacecraft. The camera shroud, essentially a curtain with a hole for the lens to pass through, is used to prevent light from the cabin from reflecting on the windowpanes (NASA).

A close-up view from the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II crew’s lunar flyby on April 6, 2026, captures a total solar eclipse, with only part of the Moon visible in the frame as it fully obscures the Sun. Although the full lunar disk extends beyond the image, the Sun’s faint corona remains visible as a soft halo of light around the Moon’s edge (NASA).

The faint glow of the nearside of the Moon is visible in this image, having been illuminated by light reflected off the Earth (NASA).