BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — People are revved up as NASCAR and the ARCA Menards Series come to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

Michiganders have been traveling to the track throughout the week, many staying in campers and tents onsite.

Tens of thousands of racing fans will descend on the Michigan International Speedway between Friday and Sunday.

Some attendees have been watching races at this track for decades, calling it a tradition and explaining how they love the chaos and noise.

The ARCA Menards Series starts Friday with the Henry Ford 200. This year is the second year for the Henry Ford Health 200, which consists of up-and-coming drivers, alongside some veterans.

Some groups of fans have a divided house, with each person rooting for a different driver.

“We’ve been coming here for 20 years at least. You know it’s different every year, just depends who you’re around because everybody’s different but it’s just fun. Everybody’s got their own driver or their make of car: Chevy, Ford or Toyota. It’s always a little bit of a fight about who’s gonna win,” said attendee Tim Vierling.

As the weekend continues, the NASCAR Xfinity Series happens on Saturday and then the highly anticipated FireKeepers Casino 400, part of the NASCAR Cup Series, takes place on Sunday.