NASCAR fans get to meet favorite driver

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)-- - Thousands of NASCAR fan are sharing the stands at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend in Brooklyn.

One family in the stands says they have a special connection with one of the drivers on the track.

"Justin Allgaier is actually from home our home town, Springfield, Illinois and we watched him at our state fair grounds forever, I mean I have pictures from when I was like 7 years old now here I am 21," said Cassidy.

Cassidy, her mother Margie and grandfather Frank all got to meet Allgaier face-to-face when he came to sign autographs after a 5 o'clock practice.

"I never thought we'd be able to meet him in person again honestly, now that he's so big," said Cassidy.

Allgaier says he's been coming to MIS since around 2006 and holds Springfield close to his heart.

"As a driver there's nothing prouder than where you come from, your hometown," said Allgaier.

He added that there's just something special about hometown fans and when they come to see him race.

"To be able to have fans coming this weekend to come all the way up here to Michigan to watch, you know that's that's really special and it never gets old trust me, and I enjoy hanging out and being able to talk to all of our fans but when they're from the home town it makes it that much sweeter," said Allgaier.

Allgaier will be racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series tomorrow.

6 News will be covering the Firekeeper Casino 400 on Sunday.