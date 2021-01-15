VIDEO: Former MSU dean William Strampel loses appeal in misconduct case

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — William Strampel, the former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has lost his appeal in court.

Strampel, the former boss of Larry Nassar, was sentenced to 11 months in jail on a count of misconduct in office, and a year in jail on two counts of willful neglect of duty in Aug. 2019.

Strampel was the first person charged after Michigan’s attorney general launched an investigation in 2017 into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography.

Strampel appealed his case on these grounds to the Court of Appeals:

Defendant contends that, as the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, he was not a public officer and therefore could not be convicted of misconduct in office. Defendant argues that the trial court erred by determining that he was a public officer, and therefore abused its discretion by failing to quash the district court’s bindover on the charge of misconduct in office.

The Court of Appeals disagreed, stating that Strampel was in fact classified as a public officer during his time in office.

The full details of the case can be read online here.