Nassar-inspired bills continue journey in Michigan legislature

LANSING - More legislation inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case is advancing in Michigan.



The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to allow evidence of a defendant's prior sexual assaults to be admitted in court. Other measures would increase criminal penalties for child pornography and let additional people make victim impact statements in certain circumstances.



The bills will soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature.



Earlier this year, the governor and lawmakers enacted a law to give childhood sex abuse victims more time to sue, including Nassar survivors. The House and Senate appear to continue to be at odds, though, over expanding who must report suspected child abuse to include paid coaches.