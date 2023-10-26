LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Survivors of convicted sex offender and disgraced former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar are asking MSU’s Board of Trustees to get it together.

Survivors and parents in the group POSSE (Parents of Sister Survivors Engage), formed in 2018 in response to Nassar’s sex crimes and the ensuing scandal, say the recent dispute between board members is working against solving the university’s problems.

“The last week of finger-pointing by one board member against another is yet one more example of the university’s push back at transparency and accountability … board members need to act professionally,” said a statement from POSSE released on Thursday.

The group will speak to the MSU Board of Trustees on Friday to request the release of documents related to the 2017 case against Nassar to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

“Why are board members trying to throw each other under the bus, when they need to at least look like they’re playing as a team,” said POSSE member Alyssa Avery. “They don’t have a permanent president or a head football coach. We don’t need another step backward.”