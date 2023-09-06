Attorneys representing the survivors of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar say they plan to present a new lawsuit against the university at this week’s board meeting.

Specifically, attorneys say the university failed to comply with the Open Meetings Act when they unilaterally made the decision to withhold the documents behind closed doors, and the Freedom of Information Act, along with repeatedly refusing to cooperate with the state Attorneys General office.

Survivors say they want accountability, not money, from the lawsuit and they hope the documents will help uncover who knew what when at the university when it came to Nassar’s pedophilia. Attorneys still hope to uncover the more than 6,000 documents related to the case that the university has refused to release in the years since the allegations were first uncovered.

The university has been reluctant to offer any public comment on the pending litigation, but they will still have to face survivors when they present the lawsuits in person at the board meeting this Friday.

6 News has reached out to the university in regard to the latest lawsuit but we have not received a response back at this time.