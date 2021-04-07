National Beer Day celebrated in 300+ Michigan breweries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is National Beer Day, and if you ask other beer lovers there really isn’t a better place to be on this day to celebrate and partake in safe activities.

There are approximately 357 breweries across the state of Michigan which produces nearly 900,000 gallons every year.

Locally, we have the Lansing Brewing Company and the Midtown Brewing Company along with the famed Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo which is the oldest brewery in the state and has been voted as the top-rated in the country.

Founders’ Brewery from Grand Rapids is one of Michigan’s heavy hitters, with distribution all across the country and beyond.

Authorities say, if you do celebrate at a brewery today get a designated driver or call for a ride.