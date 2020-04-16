National Cherry Festival has been postponed

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Cherry Festival that takes place in Traverse City has been postponed.

According to its website:

There have been few times in our near 100-year history that the National Cherry Festival has not come together to put on a wonderful celebration of cherries, and in those rare instances it was always to support the community and protect the region. In these unprecedented times, it is for those same reasons, and with heavy hearts, the decision has been made to postpone the National Cherry Festival to July 3rd-10th, 2020 Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival Executive Director

The National Cherry Festival officially became a week-long celebration in 1968, but dating back to even 1910, cherry growers in the Grand Traverse area began to hold informal “blessing of the blossoms” ceremonies each year at blossom time in May. These ceremonies evolved into the National Cherry Festival.

For all up to date information follow the Cherry Festival on Facebook or go to the website www.cherryfestival.org

In the meantime, stay healthy and eat cherries!