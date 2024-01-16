LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Love Global is hosting a virtual celebration in honor of the National Day of Racial Healing.

The Zoom only event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be an interactive virtual experience introducing participants to art and music while learning about the work to address racial inequities in mid-Michigan.

The event is the 8th National Day of Racial Healing and is designed to draw attention to work to address systemic racism in policies and social inequities based on race that impact the health and welfare of communities.

To join the event, you’ll have to register here.