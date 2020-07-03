National Economic Blackout Week is this week, here’s how to participate in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week is National Blackout Week, a social media movement that’s dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses.
When protests erupted across the country in each of the 50 states, people took to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook posting black squares with the hashtag, “BlackoutTuesday,” to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to Forbes, the “BlackoutDay” hashtag began with one Twitter user, MarsinChange. Across social media, there’s been discussion centering much of the economic blackout day on July 7 specifically. People on this day are planning to support Black businesses by ordering take-out from restaurants, investing in new clothing brands owned by Black designers and ordering a new book from a Black-owned bookstore, to name a few.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Black-owned businesses have been struggling to stay afloat.
According to CBS News, there were more than 1 million black-owned businesses in the U.S. at the beginning of February, according to research from the University of California at Santa Cruz, which drew from Census survey estimates. By mid-April, 440,000 black business owners had shuttered their company for good — a 41% plunge.
It’s also been more challenging for Black business owners to get a loan.
Surveys show that the vast majority of black business owners who applied for emergency relief after the virus struck through the Paycheck Protection Program were denied a loan.
Michigan Black-Owned Businesses to Support on National Blackout Week:
Bookstores
- Detroit Book City (Detroit)
- Source Booksellers (Detroit)
- Nandi’s Knowledge Cafe (Highland Park)
- Blackstone Bookstore and Cultural Center (Ypsilanti)
Restaurants:
Lansing:
- 517 BBQ
- Wing Heaven
- Altu’s Ethiopian
- Sweet Encounter Bakery and Cafe
- Finger Lickin’ Chicken and Fish
- The Black Barn Company
- Capitol City Soul Food
- Teff-Riffic Ethiopian Restaurant
- Soul Nutrition
- Sleepin’ Beauty Bakery
- Gregory’s Soul Food
- Mo Wings
- The Smoke N’ Pig
- Krystal’s Kitchen
- Kingston Kitchen
Grand Rapids:
- The Candied Yam
- Boston Square Cafe
- Daddy Pete’s BBQ
- Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
- LT’s BBQ
- Chicken Coop
- Hall of Fame Burgers
- Southern Fish Fry
- Wing Heaven
- Chez Olga
- Gojo Ethiopian Cuisine and Deli
- Gursha Ethiopian Restaurant
- Irie Kitchen
- Jamaican Dave’s
- Little Africa Ethiopian Cuisine
- Creston Brewery
- Malamiah Juice Bar
- Mosby’s Popcorn
Ann Arbor:
- A Taste of Soul by Biggie
- 24th Cheesecakerie
- 734 Brewing Co.
- EK’s Cheesecakes
- El Harissa Market Cafe
- Mo P’s Chicken and Fish
- Jamaican Spice
- Good Eats Mobile Food Company
- Blue Nile
- Cuppy’s Best SoulFul Bistro
- Brookie’s Cafe
- Jamaican Jerk Pit
Books to educate yourself on anti-racism:
- So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo
- How to Be an Anti-Racist – Ibram X. Kendi
- Me and White Supremacy – Layla Saad
- White Fragility – Robin Diangelo
- A Good Time for the Truth – Sun Yung Shin
- The New Jim Crow – Michelle Alexander
Movies to educate yourself on Black opression (available on Netflix)
- Explained: The Racial Wealth Gap – to help understand the concept of ‘white privilege’
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story – true crime docuseries – the story of a teenager wrongfully charged with theft and jailed at Riker’s Island prison for over 1,000 days
- When They See Us– true crime docuseries based on the Central Park jogger case (5 teenager boys wrongfully convicted of a crime that they did not commit)
- 13th– Documentary analyzing the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom
- Who Killed Malcom X? – An insight into Malcom X, his beliefs and mysterious death