National Economic Blackout Week is this week, here’s how to participate in Michigan

FILE – In this June 24, 2020, file photo, Antonio Mingo, right, holds his fists in the air as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that’s been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week is National Blackout Week, a social media movement that’s dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses.

When protests erupted across the country in each of the 50 states, people took to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook posting black squares with the hashtag, “BlackoutTuesday,” to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to Forbes, the “BlackoutDay” hashtag began with one Twitter user, MarsinChange. Across social media, there’s been discussion centering much of the economic blackout day on July 7 specifically. People on this day are planning to support Black businesses by ordering take-out from restaurants, investing in new clothing brands owned by Black designers and ordering a new book from a Black-owned bookstore, to name a few.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Black-owned businesses have been struggling to stay afloat.

According to CBS News, there were more than 1 million black-owned businesses in the U.S. at the beginning of February, according to research from the University of California at Santa Cruz, which drew from Census survey estimates. By mid-April, 440,000 black business owners had shuttered their company for good — a 41% plunge.

It’s also been more challenging for Black business owners to get a loan.

Surveys show that the vast majority of black business owners who applied for emergency relief after the virus struck through the Paycheck Protection Program were denied a loan.

Michigan Black-Owned Businesses to Support on National Blackout Week:

Bookstores

Detroit Book City (Detroit)

Source Booksellers (Detroit)

Nandi’s Knowledge Cafe (Highland Park)

Blackstone Bookstore and Cultural Center (Ypsilanti)

Restaurants:

Lansing:

517 BBQ

Wing Heaven

Altu’s Ethiopian

Sweet Encounter Bakery and Cafe

Finger Lickin’ Chicken and Fish

The Black Barn Company

Capitol City Soul Food

Teff-Riffic Ethiopian Restaurant

Soul Nutrition

Sleepin’ Beauty Bakery

Gregory’s Soul Food

Mo Wings

The Smoke N’ Pig

Krystal’s Kitchen

Kingston Kitchen

Grand Rapids:

The Candied Yam

Boston Square Cafe

Daddy Pete’s BBQ

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

LT’s BBQ

Chicken Coop

Hall of Fame Burgers

Southern Fish Fry

Wing Heaven

Chez Olga

Gojo Ethiopian Cuisine and Deli

Gursha Ethiopian Restaurant

Irie Kitchen

Jamaican Dave’s

Little Africa Ethiopian Cuisine

Creston Brewery

Malamiah Juice Bar

Mosby’s Popcorn

Ann Arbor:

A Taste of Soul by Biggie

24th Cheesecakerie

734 Brewing Co.

EK’s Cheesecakes

El Harissa Market Cafe

Mo P’s Chicken and Fish

Jamaican Spice

Good Eats Mobile Food Company

Blue Nile

Cuppy’s Best SoulFul Bistro

Brookie’s Cafe

Jamaican Jerk Pit

Books to educate yourself on anti-racism:

So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo

How to Be an Anti-Racist – Ibram X. Kendi

Me and White Supremacy – Layla Saad

White Fragility – Robin Diangelo

A Good Time for the Truth – Sun Yung Shin

The New Jim Crow – Michelle Alexander

Movies to educate yourself on Black opression (available on Netflix)