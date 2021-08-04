National Group “Beyond The Call of Duty” honors Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Honoring the legacy of Michigan state trooper Caleb Starr.

That’s what happened today in Mason.

It’s a way to honor the fallen officers throughout the country.

The group ‘Beyond the Call of Duty” drives across America to recognize the men and women of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty

“July 31st of 2020 trooper Caleb Starr. This is home town. He died of some injuries that he received last year while on duty from a drunk driver,” said Lt. Brian Oleksy

Today, the group of more than a dozen bikers made their way to Mason.

“Think it was pretty important for each department across the nation to realize their loss of their officer is being felt across the nation not just their city or their state or their county,” said Jagrut Shah, founder of Beyond the Call of Duty

Caleb Starr died last year in Ionia county.

Shah says he created the foundation is to make sure no deputy, police officer or trooper is forgotten.

The have been doing this ‘end of watch ride’ nationally for the past few years.

“This year we are traveling to 194 departments honoring 339 officers and going through 46 states to 44 states in 84 days,” Shah said.

Lieutenant Brian Oleksiak with the Michigan State Police says this is a great way for everyone to remember and honor the sacrifice.

“Great organization. I think it’s awesome that they do this. They’re traveling all the way from Washington, so I think it’s great they recognize and remember fallen officers.”