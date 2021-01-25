National Guard mobilizing additional troops expanding Covid-19 response

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – The Michigan National Guard is now expanding its Covid-19 response efforts within the state in order to provide extra manpower and resources to medical facilities statewide.

6 New has learned 300 additional guard members are being assigned to the regions of Northern Michigan, Mid Michigan, Western Michigan, and South East Michigan.

Specifically these men and women will help with testing and vaccination efforts.

In a statement, U.S Army Major says “The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease.”

Throughout 2020, the men and women of the Michigan National Guard stepped up as trusted professionals time and time again to support their neighbors when called upon.

Since January 23rd The National Guard has administered almost 32,000 vaccines to Michiganders.