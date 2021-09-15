National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations begin in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) National Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and lasts until October 15. Its purpose is to recognize both the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans.

To honor the month, officials with The Cesar Chavez Learning Center at Lansing Community College have a chain of events lined up and say it does events like this 365 days a year to bring a comfortable atmosphere for students from all backgrounds

According to Hispanic Heritage.Gov, the month begins on the 15th of September because it’s the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala Honduras, and Nicaragua. Countries like Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence this month on September 16th and 18th.

According to the US 2020 Census, 5.% of the state’s residents are made up of Hispanics and Latinos, which grew from 4.4% back in 2010. Which is one reason why Lansing community college says it’s important to know the history of the month and will be sharing lessons.

Officials with The Cesar Chavez Learning Center at Lansing Community College say approximately 18% of people in the US have ancestries that link them back to Mexico, Central, and South America, along with the Caribbean and Spain.



Events happening can be found at the following link: https://www.lcc.edu/diversity/cesar-chavez.html