‘National Michigan Day’ today, Jan. 18, 2020

Today is National Michigan Day.

So, what does that mean? And how should you celebrate?

National state days begun being celebrated in each state in 2017 by the National Day Calendar.

The way National state days work is like this: each state is celebrated in the order it entered the union, beginning with the week of Independence Day and ending with Hawaii.

When it’s your state’s day, the day is supposed to be celebrated by taking part in the history of the state, its local food and the people.

So, how should we celebrate National Michigan Day?

According to National Day Calendar, you can visit a Michigan State or National Park and Historic site, an arts and science center or a recreation area to appreciate what the state has to offer.

For a complete list of Michigan State and National Parks & Historic Sites visit www.michigandnr.com and www.nps.gov. Check out a few of the featured sites around the state below.

Isle Royale – Houghton

Motor Cities – Detroit

Pictured Rocks – Grand Marais

Agate Falls Scenic Site – Trout Creek

Bond Falls Scenic Site – Paulding

Colonial Michilimackinac Historic State Park – Mackinaw City

Hoffmaster State Park – Muskegon

Ionia State Recreation Area – Ionia

Ludington State Park – Ludington

Tahquamenon Falls State Park – Paradise

MUSEUMS

Grand Rapids Public Museum – Grand Rapids

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum – Paradise

Hitsville U.S.A. – Detroit

Yankee Air Museum – Belleville

Automotive Hall of Fame – Dearborn

Michigan Science Center – Detroit

R.E. Olds Transportation Museum

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts – Kalamazoo

Air Zoo – Kalamazoo

The Henry Ford – Dearborn

Michigan Iron Industry Museum – Negaunee

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History – Detroit