‘National Michigan Day’ today, Jan. 18, 2020

Today is National Michigan Day.
So, what does that mean? And how should you celebrate?
National state days begun being celebrated in each state in 2017 by the National Day Calendar.
The way National state days work is like this: each state is celebrated in the order it entered the union, beginning with the week of Independence Day and ending with Hawaii.
When it’s your state’s day, the day is supposed to be celebrated by taking part in the history of the state, its local food and the people.
So, how should we celebrate National Michigan Day?
According to National Day Calendar, you can visit a Michigan State or National Park and Historic site, an arts and science center or a recreation area to appreciate what the state has to offer.
For a complete list of Michigan State and National Parks & Historic Sites visit www.michigandnr.com and www.nps.gov. Check out a few of the featured sites around the state below.
Isle Royale – Houghton
Motor Cities – Detroit
Pictured Rocks – Grand Marais
Agate Falls Scenic Site – Trout Creek
Bond Falls Scenic Site – Paulding
Colonial Michilimackinac Historic State Park – Mackinaw City
Hoffmaster State Park – Muskegon
Ionia State Recreation Area – Ionia
Ludington State Park – Ludington
Tahquamenon Falls State Park – Paradise
MUSEUMS
Grand Rapids Public Museum – Grand Rapids
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum – Paradise
Hitsville U.S.A. – Detroit
Yankee Air Museum – Belleville
Automotive Hall of Fame – Dearborn
Michigan Science Center – Detroit
R.E. Olds Transportation Museum
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts – Kalamazoo
Air Zoo – Kalamazoo
The Henry Ford – Dearborn
Michigan Iron Industry Museum – Negaunee
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History – Detroit