MIAMI, Fla. (CBS) – Residents of an eight-story building in Florida are now seeking temporary housing after officials deemed their residence unsafe to live in.

Buildings in the area have come under increased scrutiny since June 24, when a portion of Champlain Towers collapsed, killing 98 people in Surfside.

The inspection of this building was held on July 27 and received numerous violations, including a failure of the building’s 40-year recertification.