CUPERTINO, Ca. (CBS) – Officials with Apple announce they are launching the new AirPods Max on December 15 starting at $549.

Customers can begin to order a pair of these over-ear headphones starting next week.

The tech giant says, that the new headphones boast a custom acoustic design, spatial audio and active noise cancellation.

There is also a transparency mode, which allows users to hear their music and the environment around them simultaneously.