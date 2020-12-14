Attorney General Barr to leave Trump administration before Christmas

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announced in a letter that he is departing from the Trump administration just days before the Christmas Holiday.
The announcement was made on President Trump’s Twitter account Monday night.
Mr. Barr’s departure was widely anticipated in the past weeks amid a fallout between him and the President.
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general following Barr’s departure, Trump wrote on Twitter.
Richard Donoghue, former US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, will take over Rosen’s role as the No. 2 official at the Justice Department, Trump wrote.