Attorney General Barr to leave Trump administration before Christmas

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and has seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announced in a letter that he is departing from the Trump administration just days before the Christmas Holiday.

The announcement was made on President Trump’s Twitter account Monday night.

Mr. Barr’s departure was widely anticipated in the past weeks amid a fallout between him and the President.

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general following Barr’s departure, Trump wrote on Twitter.

Richard Donoghue, former US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, will take over Rosen’s role as the No. 2 official at the Justice Department, Trump wrote.

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020