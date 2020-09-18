Battle over COVID-19 relief package continues on Capitol Hill

The battle over the next coronavirus relief package continues on Capitol Hill.

Today, Democrats renewed calls for their multi-trillion-dollar plan.

They say it is the only solution as Raquel Martin shows us, President Trump might be warming up to the idea of spending more , but some Republicans are saying no thanks.

Democrats are digging their heels in deeper to get a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal passed.

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “the needs have only grown.”

“Our small businesses are devastated, our schools can not safely reopen more 195 thousand of our fellow Americans have tragically died,” Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) said.

Congresswoman Underwood said Democrats , there’s no more room for compromise and called on Republicans to act.

“We came down a trillion dollars we ask them to go up a trillion dollars, they went down,” Rep. Pelosi said.

This week president trump said on twitter republicans should increase the amount they’re willing to spend, but Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says the party isn’t interested.

“You can get republicans to spend more money than maybe what we had a week ago in the Senate bill but you’ll never get us to go to a trillion in a half dollars”

Grassley said sending billions in federal dollars to blue states is off the table.

“They’re playing politics and when they play politics the people of this country lose,” Grassley said.

“People are still hurting,” Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS) said.

Roberts said he is holding out for compromise.

“It’s possible, I don’t know if it’s probable. We not only have a pandemic of COVID19, we have a pandemic of politics, very divisive,” Roberts said.

This week a group of 50 Bipartisan lawmakers introduced a compromised $2 trillion bill but it is not backed by leadership in either party.