Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope

President Joe Biden leaves an event with Johnson and Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky, and Merck Chairman and CEO Kenneth Frazier in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward hope in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s aim is to usher the nation into the “next phase” of the fight against a virus that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.

Biden will honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year but also encourage them to remain vigilant despite growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines.

Biden will also mourn the dead but project optimism about the future.