Bill Cosby denied early prison release

PHEONIX, Penn. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania parole board has turned down comedian Bill Cosby’s petition to be released from a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated indecent assault.

Officials say it was his refusal to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators that led to him being rejected.

Cosby would have become eligible for parole on September 25 after completing the three-year minimum term of his sentence.

He is currently serving his time in the state correctional institution in Phoenix, a suburb of Philadelphia.