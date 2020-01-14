Billie Eilish will be the youngest musician ever picked to write and record the James Bond theme song

Eilish, Billie Eilish, is set to become the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song.
Billie Eilish confirmed on Instagram that she will be performing the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”
No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as Bond, hits theaters in the UK on April 3rd and in the US on April 10th.
