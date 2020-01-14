Billie Eilish will be the youngest musician ever picked to write and record the James Bond theme song

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows Billie Eilish at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honors for the pop singer. Apple announced Monday that Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honors. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Eilish, Billie Eilish, is set to become the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Billie Eilish confirmed on Instagram that she will be performing the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as Bond, hits theaters in the UK on April 3rd and in the US on April 10th.

