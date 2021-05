Coke Energy to be discontinued in North America

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) – Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to one of its drinks just one year after its launch.

Officials say Coke Energy will be discontinued in North America after it did not get the traction it needed.

Four varieties were sold across North America, including Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry, and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar.

The beverage is made with guarana extracts and B-vitamins and has 114 mg of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

A 12-ounce can of regular Coke has about 34 mg of caffeine.