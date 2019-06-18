College degree widens gender wage gap

More education leads to higher earnings but the gender pay gap is wider among men and women with a bachelor’s degree than among those without.



While workers with a bachelor’s degree earn about double that of their co-workers without a college education, the difference between men’s and women’s earnings widens with more education.



Among workers with a bachelor’s degree, women earn 74 cents for every dollar men make, which is less than the 78 cents for workers without the college degree.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau some reasons for this gap in wage include years of experience and job choices.



Women workers with a bachelor’s degree are younger on average and many are years away from the earnings peak usually reached by people in their 50s.



The earnings differences between men and women also peak in their 50s, although men on average earn more at every age than their female counterparts.



Among workers with a bachelor’s degree, women are generally younger than men, which is less time to accumulate experience and pay raises.



Working women without a bachelor’s degree are generally older than male workers without a bachelor’s degree which tends to narrow the pay gap.



Occupations in which men are generally older than women have higher earnings on average compared with jobs in which women are older.

All of the largest occupations with over 1 million full-time workers show some degree of earnings gap between men and women.



This pattern remains for most of these occupations even when accounting for educational attainment.