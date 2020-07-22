Congress still working on plan to put more money into struggling economy

President Trump returned to the podium with a different tone Tuesday and acknowledged the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”

Sources tell CBS News the President is listening to his new campaign manager’s warning about slumping poll numbers, especially in battleground states where some swing voters say the President is mishandling the coronavirus response.

“Donald Trump fails the most important test of being an American president – the duty to care for you,” Former Vice President Joe Biden/Presumptive Democratic Nominee said.

Democratic rival Joe Biden’s attacks accusing the President of not having a plan to address the crisis has President Trump on the defensive.

“We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful. We develop as it we go along,” President Trump said.

The White House says it wants Congress to pass another coronavirus relief bill by the end of next week.

But Republicans don’t agree on what should be in the bill.

“We do envision direct checks again. That enjoys fairly significant support among Republican Senators, probably not everyone,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Majority Leader said.



“We sent out $1,200 dollar checks to people who didn’t lose their jobs. this is insane. It’s got to stop, we’re ruining the country,” Sen. Rand Paul (R) Kentucky said.

Democrats say they are still waiting to see the GOP Proposal.

“They are all in disarray. You hear different Republicans say different things. And we can’t negotiate in terms of a vague concept. That’s not how it’s going to work,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Minority Leader said.

The pressure is on lawmakers to reach an agreement before the end of the month when extended unemployment benefits are set to expire.